COLUMBIA- Boone Health has officially separated from the BJC HealthCare system and become an independent organization, according to a Boone Health news release.
"The good news is that quality's not going to change," Boone Health CEO Troy Greer said. "That Boone identity and the Boone brand that has been so strong and dedicated to Mid-Missouri is going to continue."
Previously the date for the transition was set for Jan. 1. The increased demand of health care workers due to the pandemic forced the delay.
"We're very grateful that BJC was very understanding," Greer said. "They were very accommodating to help us extend our duration of service from them."
Boone Health is an umbrella organization that manages the Boone Hospital Center, Boone Medical Group, and Boone Home Care and Hospice, among others. The organization was formed in August 2019 following the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees' decision to separate from BJC HealthCare.
According to the release, the Boone Hospital Center had previously been part of BJC HealthCare for 32 years.
Over 160 new employees have been hired by Boone Health to take care of duties that had previously been held by BJC shared staff, the release noted.
“The effort put forth by Boone employees and BJC HealthCare employees to ensure a smooth transition has been extraordinary,” Troy Greer, CEO of Boone Health, said in the release. “I have been so impressed by the dedication of our team and their willingness to do whatever it takes to make Boone Health great. There is no doubt that we are on the path to becoming a successful independent health care provider focused on the needs of our local community."