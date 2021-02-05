COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center announced that it will allow visitors for patients starting Monday, Feb. 8.
Those who will be allowed to have one visitor include inpatients who are not COVID-positive, Adult Emergency Department patients, and adult patients in outpatient or procedural areas.
BHC stated that improvement's in the 14-day positivity rate initiated the change back to allow visitors. The positivity rate for the week of Jan. 22 through Jan. 29 was 25.5.
Boone County hospitals are currently still in the yellow status, which means hospitals are “operating within standard capacity and meeting any of the following criteria:
- Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to capacity for greater than two (2) days, or
- Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to staffing for greater than two (2) consecutive days, or
- Delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to provide additional inpatient capacity.”
To qualify for yellow status, at least two hospitals must report yellow, or one hospital reports red.
The hospital status switched to "green" for the first time last Friday, but was back at yellow by Thursday.
There are a few exceptions to the one visitor policy which would allow for two visitors.
Those who will be designated two visitors are obstetric patients, nursery and NICU.
For patients nearing end of life, they are allowed two visitors at a time, but up to 4 visitors per day.
According to the press release, visitors must be at least 16-years-old and will be required to do an entry screening.
Visitors also must wear a mask at all times and wait in the patient's room or a designated area.
MU Health Care is still operating under the same visitor restrictions and guidelines. Their guidelines are very similar to the guidelines BHC is now implementing.