COLUMBIA — Boone Hospital Center delivered its first baby of the year early on New Year's Day.
Parents Kathrine Thomas and Christian Avalos welcomed Kai Theodore Thomas-Avalos at 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Kai weighed in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Since he is the first delivery of the year, Boone Hospital labor and delivery staff delivered a gift basket with toys, clothes and a gift card to the family.
"I was honestly really surprised," Thomas said of the gift basket.
Thomas said even though she was past her due date, she did not think she was going to give birth when she went to the hospital.
"I was 40 weeks and 5 days," Thomas said. "I came to the hospital with complaints of contractions and I just wanted to make sure I wasn't in labor, and then I was."
Thomas said her two grandparents died from COVID-19 two weeks apart from each other in the summer. She said that has made the celebrations around baby Kai all the more special.
Everyone is reportedly healthy and expect to go home in a couple days.