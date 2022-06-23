COLUMBIA - The Boone Impact Group announced Thursday it will be transitioning its response to the COVID-19 pandemic from disaster relief to long-term recovery.
According to the press release announcing the transition, the group's project for long-term recovery centers around funding a pilot program of the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness targeted at addressing access to affordable housing.
The project will be a partnership between property owner and managers, tenants, local funders, the Columbia Housing authority and the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness.
"Our goal is to increase the number of landlords willing to lease housing to our chronically homeless population. We currently have 180 unhoused residents seeking housing. Ninety-seven of these individuals have access to housing vouchers but are unable to find a landlord willing to accept the vouchers," the coalition's Coordinated Entry Specialist Jessica Macy said.
According to the release, the program is designed to alleviate some of the perceived financial risks in leasing to vulnerable tenants using housing vouchers.
The Boone Impact Group will work with the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness to evaluate the new Housing Stability program.