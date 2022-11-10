COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a message of opposition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office regarding a proposed new rule. It would require that all state-funded libraries restrict minors from checking out books that the library labels "age-inappropriate." It also mandates that libraries create a written criteria describing how they determine the book to be inappropriate for minors.
Library Executive Director Margaret Conroy called the rule "political" in front of the board.
She consistently said that the language was extremely vague, and that the rule is unnecessary, stating that the library already has measures in place to limit a minor's ability to check out explicit material.
Conroy said that it is up to parents to determine what is appropriate for their children, not a librarian. She said, "The proposed rule would restrict our ability to allow parents to choose material for their children. It would require library staff to monitor what material children check out, which is not something we do right now. We believe it is the parent's responsibility to determine what their minor child checks out at the library."
Conroy also mentioned that current practice requires that parents have to sign for a minor's library card.
Conroy did note the sensitivity of the subject. "No one wants to be seen as harming children, but books don't harm children," she said.
The rule goes into a commentary period beginning Nov. 15. Board Member August Nielsen suggested that the board issue a statement as soon as possible.
Conroy spoke about the potential consequences that the library could face for not complying with Ashcroft's proposal. She said non-compliance could result in a loss of funding for internet access, databases, and courier subsidies, among other things.
Board member Patricia Powell brought the vote to the floor in which it was swiftly approved unanimously.
Conroy said, "We will develop a response to file." She also said that the board expects the response to be made as a public statement addressed to the Secretary.
The Boone County Regional Library union is also planning to make a statement against Ashcroft's rule.