Boone Quarries fire results in more than $75,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at Boone Quarries, at 3101 Creasy Springs Road, at 9:31 a.m. on Saturday.
Employees of Boone Quarries told 911 there was smoke coming from the top of the building at the east quarry entrance.
Crews performed an aggressive attack on the fire, got the blaze under control and confirmed that all building occupants were accounted for, a news release said. There was one adult in the building, but they evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators reported "extensive damage" to various walls and the ceiling. The fire occurred in the wall and ceiling above an office.
Damages are estimated at $75,000, according to the news release. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.