BOONVILLE - Preparations are in full swing for the Miracle on Main Street festival which is held in Boonville on the first Saturday of December. The festival features a full day of activities centered around the city's Main Street.
Katie Gibson, the tourism director for the City of Boonville, said the festival takes months of preparation.
"There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it," she said. "But, it’s kind of coordinating what a lot of people in this community are putting on and so we really come together this season."
One of the shops on Main Street has seen the festival change over the years. Gordon Jewelers has been in Boonville since 1965. One of the owners, Roz Gordon, said she likes to see how the businesses come together for the festival.
"It's just a nice community event," she said.
While the majority of the people who go to the event are Boonville residents, Gibson said it also draws in people from Columbia and other surrounding communities.
The festival focuses a lot on tradition and the historic downtown of the city, but this year it will have a new 26-foot tall Christmas tree with a 5-foot star. One of the new events to the festival will be a Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m.
"Having a large city tree is something we’ve been wanting for years, and so it was something we were able to add into the budget this year," Gibson said. "The response from the community has been overwhelming since the tree’s gone up."
Now, the city is putting the finishing touches on the festivities. Gibson said they still have to set up some photo spots downtown and work on selling tickets.