BOONVILLE - The Boonville School District announced coaching changes to the baseball program Thursday.
In a press release, the district said the changes are a result of "unforeseen circumstances."
The district named Fred Smith as the interim head coach for the Boonville Pirate Baseball program. Greg Hough was previously the head coach.
The Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday night, and the only item on the agenda was a personnel matter. It was a closed session, so KOMU 8 News wasn't able to attend the meeting.
After the meeting, KOMU 8 News spoke with the board's president who said he had no further comment on the reason for the coaching changes.
Meanwhile, Ashley Franklin said Hough harassed her 10th grader at a practice Monday afternoon.
"I feel like they were trying to make an example out of my kid," she said.
Her son Jamal Franklin said Hough showed a picture of a social media post Jamal made over the weekend. It showed the student with an empty bottle of alcohol, which both Jamal and his family said he didn't drink.
During Monday's practice, five other players and the assistant coaches voted to kick Jamal off the team. He had already been suspended from competing for the baseball team for two weeks because of the social media post.
"Coach Hough lines the players along the fence in front of the home dugout and says, we're going to do people's court," Jamal said. "He [Hough] says I have my first case today, my case is on Jamal."
Jamal's mother said she had no problem with the suspension, but said Coach Hough took it took it too far and never told her about the public vote.
"Never once did he mention that my son was part of a people's court at practice and put in the center of all of his peers and coaches," Ashley Franklin said.
She said Jamal was emotional after the practice.
"He said, 'I have nothing else to live for. I don’t want to be here'," Ashley Franklin said.
KOMU 8 News spoke with one of Jamal's teammates, who asked that we didn't share his name. He corroborated Jamal's recount of that practice.
We also reached out to Coach Hough, but we haven't heard back.
According to Ashley Franklin, the principal of the high school called her the day after the practice to apologize for what happened.
She also said Jamal is no longer kicked off the team and will complete after the two-week suspension.