BOONVILLE − Tree farms across the nation are bracing for an increased demand of Christmas trees as the holiday season begins.
Despite reports of a nationwide tree shortage, Starr Pines in Boonville says it has plenty of Christmas trees in supply.
"It's not a Christmas tree shortage," Wayne Harmon, the owner of Starr Pines, said. "Calling it a shortage isn't really accurate. It's a tight supply. It started last year and has continued to this year."
Amanda Harmon, a second generation Christmas tree farmer, said you just have to look a little harder to find them.
"There's plenty of trees to choose from," Amanda Harmon said. "You just might have to look a little harder."
Starr Pines has seen the demand skyrocket since the pandemic. Wayne Harmon was initially concerned that the pandemic would hurt the Christmas tree hunting season, but as it turned out, last year was its best season ever.
Starr Pines has also seen business booming so far this year. Just through the Thanksgiving weekend alone, the farm saw more people buy Christmas trees earlier than ever. It sold over 100 Christmas trees per day last weekend.
Wayne Harmon is optimistic that this year could top last year's record number of trees sold.
"I wouldn't be a farmer if I wasn't optimistic," Wayne Harmon said. "It's still too early to tell, but it looks like we could top last year, which was our best year ever."
Most Christmas tree farms prepare years in advance for the holiday season, according to Wayne Harmon.
"It takes 7 to 10 years for Christmas trees to grow," Wayne Harmon explained. "This isn't a one year product. If I grow one in the spring, I have to wait 7 to 10 years for it to be readily available."
"So when there was glut 10 years ago, I planted more, knowing that when we got to this day [and there was going to be a tight supply], our farm would have trees and prepare for this," Wayne Harmon said.
Starr Pines has thousands of Christmas trees still available. It is open every day until Christmas Eve, from 9 am. to dark. More information can be found on its website.