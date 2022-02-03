BOONVILLE - Boonville R-1 School District shifted to virtual learning on Feb. 2-3, 2022. While classes were held online, one physical education teacher challenged his Boonville High School students to spend some time giving back to the community.
“I just kept telling them it’s white gold,” Coach Greg Hough said. “Get out there and do something. I promise you will make somebody happy.”
In a Facebook post, he tasked the students with shoveling snow from their neighbors’ driveways and sidewalks.
“It’s a great thing for our community, it’s a great thing for our kids, and it’s been awesome for me as a teacher to receive their feedback," Hough said.
Hough has received dozens of selfies and photos from students proving they were up for the challenge.
“The best ones are where there are three or four guys together, and they’re smiling and happy,” Hough said. “One kid didn’t have a shovel, so he took a folding table and he cleared his driveway.”
Despite the snow storm, Hough said it was nice to see one student shoveling in his own neighborhood.
“I watched him basically be at one end of the neighborhood and work his way all the way through, and that’s five or six streets," Hough said.
The challenge quickly spread beyond Hough and his students. Community members commented on the Facebook post stating that students from Laura Speed Elliott Middle School and Hannah Cole Primary School (HCPS) also chose to partake in the festivities.
“I was putting on my snowsuit, and I wanted to go shovel our neighbor’s driveway just to have some fun,” Spencer Streeter, a second grader at HCPS, said. “I didn’t expect that our neighbor would come home.”
Spencer and his brother Harvey Streeter shoveled their own family's driveway before working on their neighbor’s driveway for half an hour. Spencer said the neighbor was very pleased with the surprise and tipped them for their good deed.
“When he came home, he said that saved him a lot of time,” Spencer said.
According to a Facebook post, Boonville R-1 School District will have a traditional snow day on Friday, Feb. 4. Coach Hough said he hopes students will continue to have fun together while being "servant-leaders."
Boonville Schools asks that anyone who sees students doing good deeds post a photo using “#ShovelChallenge."