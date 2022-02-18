BOONVILLE - Mid-Missouri is working hard to clear its roads before temperatures return to freezing Friday night. Towns like Boonville are navigating a small staff and little help from the state to keep their roads clear.
Director of Public Works in Boonville Jeff Ditto said they stay ahead of the snow by being prepared.
"We have 10 plows, so we try and put salt down the night before, when we know a big storm is coming," Ditto said.
The plow drivers can work 10 to 20 hours a day to keep the streets clear for people in the community. Sometimes that may not even be enough. Ditto said he's thankful the community helps anyway they can in situations like this.
"I just appreciate everybody getting their cars moved for us," Ditto said. "I know it's a big inconvenience for them."
Along with community help, the Public Works department receives aid from other departments in the city as well.
"We've got a Parks Department around here. They go downtown, and they do all the sidewalks. They also do a lot of the key areas around town, and it just makes everything look nicer and brighter and cleaner and just all comes together really well," Ditto said.
The importance of clearing the roads before temperatures dip back down comes down to how effective things like salt and sand are for helping treat the roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation assistant district maintenance engineer Jeff Niemeyer said temperatures can play a big role in how road conditions may look in the morning.
"So once temperatures should go below 20 degrees, that they're not very effective, you know, we start having difficulty of getting it to melt, but that salt will just sit there overnight," Niemeyer said.
Darrel Hurt is one of the handful of drivers that Boonville sends out to plow the snow. He said if they had fewer drivers it could be a problem, but the spot they're in now they have just enough to get it done.
"We've just got enough guys and a crew to keep up with everything, you know, there are some places that don't have that and that's the reason that our streets are as clean as they are," Hurt said.
Boonville crews will continue to watch the road conditions and make changes accordingly.