BOONVILLE – If you haven’t bought a Thanksgiving turkey yet, it could be more difficult to find one in Missouri this year.
Some mid-Missouri farms don’t have enough supply to meet the demand for turkeys this year because of how the pandemic has affected the breeding of turkeys.
Juli Geiger, the owner of Sweetgrass Hills Farm in Boonville, said demand decreased last year for bigger turkeys, like the ones she produces, because many people chose to have smaller gatherings.
“You’ve got this production and then all of a sudden you don’t have the customer base for that,” Geiger said.
According to the Food Industry Association and the Hartman Group, 33% of Americans held smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving in 2020.
Each year, Geiger said she projects how much meat to produce based on the demand from the previous year.
“That affects how many you’re going to carry around the next year,” Geiger said. “You don’t ever know with what’s going on if the next year is going to go back up to where it was, or if you want to stay conservative because it’s pretty costly to raise animals sometimes.”
Geiger also said she isn’t producing as much turkey meat this year because it was difficult for her to find breeders.
“When I went to go get a few more breeders this year, I found it really hard to find any adult birds,” Geiger said.
During the turkey breeding process, Geiger said she’s selective with the birds she picks.
“When you breed turkeys, you specifically look for traits in a turkey. You want to make sure that they’re healthy,” Geiger said. “So then you have a group that you use specifically for breeding and they’re not going to be the ones that you call and take for Thanksgiving.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri is one of the top eight turkey-producing states in the country, producing 17 million birds in 2020.
The supply of turkey at some farms might be lower this year, but those still in need of a bird for Thanksgiving can search for local availability through Missouri Grown USA.
Next year, Geiger said she wants to sell more turkey meat to local customers if the demand begins to rise again as people gather in larger groups.
“You look in the grocery stores and there are things missing, but us locally are trying to kind of provide the space that’s missing in between,” Geiger said. “Pick somebody local to work with.”