BOONVILLE - One Boonville farm has found a way to keep its pumpkins safe from the late September heat.
"It's been a tough year," Boonville resident Bruce Arnett said. "Overall this summer, it's been a very tough year with the absence of moisture."
Arnett owns Peach Tree Farm and has been using an irrigation technique to keep his plants safe for the last 35 years.
"I was just set up for irrigating a long time ago," Arnett said. "Irrigation is the only way to go so they grow some nice pumpkins."
While some pumpkin patches are struggling to open due to damaged pumpkins, Arnett is looking forward to it.
Arnett says that other farms grow their pumpkins closer toward the bottom of their properties.
"When you have a year like we had, where you get so much water, the creeks are going to go out and they're going to take your crop with them," Arnett said.
The Peach Tree Farm pumpkin patch will begin on Oct. 1.
"I've got good plants, good cover, and they're growing really well," Arnett said.
As temperatures begin to trend down and become more seasonal for early October, pumpkins will be better suited to fully survive outside.
"If it stays this temperature, it'll cook them," Arnett said.