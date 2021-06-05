BOONVILLE – On Saturday the Katy Bridge Coalition and Boonville Area Merchant Association organized the 2021 Spirits of the Katy Bridge Wine & Music Festival.
From 5 to 9 p.m. people gathered in Booneville’s Depot District to splurge on food, art, music and wine tasting. All proceeds from the event go to support the rehabilitation of the historic Katy Bridge.
The current Katy Bridge structure was built in 1932 and served as a railroad across the Missouri River. The rustic bridge stretches across the river, connecting Cooper and Howard Counties.
Over the years the railroad was moved and the Katy Bridge became vacant.
Since 2003 Sarah Gallagher, current president of the Katy Bridge coalition, has worked on the Katy Bridge project. The project restores the bridge and develops it into the Katy Trail.
It holds a special meaning for local residents, Gallagher said.
“If you walk on out there, it will take your breath away," Gallagher said. "Eagles are out there, you can watch the river flow, and you can hear it. It's phenomenal.”
The current Katy Trail crossing, over the Missouri River, is on the Boonslick Bridge. The narrow trail is parallel to a busy road. The coalition wants to adjust the trail so it crosses over the Missouri river on the Katy Bridge.
The bridge's current foundation cannot be accessed. The restored bridge would accommodate both pedestrians and bicyclists inside the Katy Trail State Park.
Phase one is done. Now, phase two will collect funds. In order to achieve their goal and fully open the trail. The coalition estimates it will cost more than $2 million.
Long-time Boonville resident Carol Rodriguez was a vendor at Saturday's fundraiser. She is a wine reduction sauce manufacturer.
Rodriguez has brought her business to this event for years and is a supporter of the Katy Bridge project.
"The bridge has a wonderful place in history and in this town,” she said.