BOONVILLE - Brent Hodge has been named the principal of Boonville High School beginning in the 2023-24 school year, the Boonville R-1 Board of Education announced Monday.
Hodge was previously with the Macon R-1 School District for six years, where he served as superintendent, high school principal and high school assistant principal.
"I look forward to returning to the building level to work with high school students and staff," Hodge said in a Facebook post by the Boonville R-1 School District. "Working at the high school level is extremely rewarding because you see the whole individual."
He began his career teaching science at Otterville R-VI and then moved to Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, where he taught biology and worked as an assistant baseball coach. Hodge completed his doctorate in Educational Leadership at Saint Louis University in 2020.
Hodge will visit with staff during the spring semester. His first official day is July 1, 2023.