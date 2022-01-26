Boonville Kiwanis Club's annual fundraiser helps students succeed

BOONVILLE − The Boonville Kiwanis Club annual Chili Day and Silent Auction returned from a 1-year COVID hiatus Wednesday, supporting Boonville students.
Tad Schuldt, the vice president of the Boonville Kiwanis Club, said the fundraiser has been happening for over 50 years.
"With the money we raise today, we can help students and we can help them to receive the kind of education that they need in order to be able to enter into the adult world and be able to make a go out of life," Schuldt said.
Todd Baslee, the president of the Boonville Kiwanis Club, said the event usually brings in $5,000 to $10,000 each year. A third of it will go toward next year's event.
The rest of the proceeds go to different groups in Boonville including Boy Scout Troop 67, Boonville High School academic scholarships and the high school's Key Club, among others.
Laura Wax, the ex-officio for the club, said the silent auction is just as important as the chili.
"In coordination with chili day, we always have a silent auction, and that's constituted about 50% of the proceeds that we will make from our whole event today," Wax said.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 67 served drinks, took away plates and wiped down tables for the community. Troop 67 scout master Kim Searfoss said it's more than just a day for enjoying chili.
"Every year we have dues that we have to pay to the Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis picks up that tab for us," Searfoss said.
Edison Baker, a 3-year member of Boy Scout Troop 67, said his favorite part about chili day is helping people, because it's "always a good deed to help in the community."
Baslee said he loves the annual fundraiser.
"Seeing all the people come in, and being able to say hi, remember the people, [and] just visit with them," Baslee said.
The International Kiwanis club is a non profit and has over 600,000 members of all ages in 80+ countries. Its goal is to improve the lives of children around the globe. This specific Kiwanis Club has been serving the community since 1925 and has about 50 members. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boonville club, and some proceeds help support its future events, including its Back to School Bash.