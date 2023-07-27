COLUMBIA − A Boonville man was arrested Wednesday night after a reported robbery attempt at a Columbia Walmart.
Columbia police arrested Jon Whitlock, 38, on suspicion of stealing, according to CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak. Charges have not been filed as of Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Conley Road Walmart around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a commercial robbery.
A Walmart employee told police that the suspect handed them a note that demanded cash from the register. Police said the employee did not comply, and the suspect left the building.
Officers were able to identify the suspect as Whitlock and took him into custody shortly after.
Whitlock was charged with receiving stolen property in Cooper County in June after he reportedly admitted to being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court documents. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14 in the case.
Whitlock is being held on a $4,500 bond at the Boone County Jail.