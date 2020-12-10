COOPER COUNTY-- A 21-year-old Boonville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, which resulted in injuring himself and two others.
Michael L. Flint was driving eastbound on Santa Fe Road in Cooper County, about a half of mile east of Ferry Road, around 3:50 p.m.
Just in case you’re still skeptical of the dangers of driving while intoxicated, take a look at these pictures from a crash being investigated by State Troopers this evening in Cooper County. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/Jb3hmo9YJa— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 10, 2020
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the vehicle went off the right side of the highway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to exit off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch, while hitting several trees.
Flint was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado with two other passengers inside.
Dakota Bishop, 21; Dakota Wells, 25; and Flint were all transported to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.
The report says Bishop was the only one wearing a seatbelt.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Department assisted with the crash.