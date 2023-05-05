BOONVILLE – This week, the Boonville Police Department began a criminal investigation of a man for alleged acts of sexual abuse of children, according to a news release from the department.
Troy Dewaine Reed, 43, is charged with two counts of rape or attempted rape in the first degree, two counts of child molestation and two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree.
He was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Cooper County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.