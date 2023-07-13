ST. CLAIR — A Boonville man died following a vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on Route H, seven miles North of El Dorado Springs.
The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Brandon Herman, 28, was driving northbound when when a second vehicle failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of his vehicle.
The second vehicle, a 1994 International 9200, then traveled off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Herman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The other driver, a 17-year-old male, was not injured.