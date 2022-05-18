MONITEAU COUNTY − Two people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a driver, whose name has not been released, was driving westbound on Highway 50 and crossed the center of the road. They then struck an oncoming semi-trailer, driven by Tony Smith, 64.
The driver and their passenger, Bobby Hirt, who is from Boonville, were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown is Hirt or the driver were wearing seatbelts, the report said.
Smith was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.