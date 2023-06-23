BOONVILLE — The City of Boonville is celebrating its 33rd annual Heritage Days Festival. The celebration began on Thursday and will end on Saturday, June 24. The festival takes place every fourth weekend in June.
The festival activities will include a kid’s zone, parade, arts and crafts, a beer and wine garden, car show, quilt show, food vendors, free entertainment and more.
Bethany Pfeiffer, one chairman for the Heritage Days planning committee, said this festival is a way for the community to come together and celebrate Boonville.
“It’s to share our heritage and have a community event that everyone can come together," Pfeiffer said. "We have a lot of class reunions that meet this weekend. They come to the wine garden and visit. They have their own mini class reunions at different venues around town.”
The Boonville Chamber of Commerce said it plans and work the full year to make the Heritage Days festival happen. The Chamber will start meeting right after the festival ends.
“We start planning as early as August," she said, "and usually have about one meeting a month until it gets closer. It’s just finding volunteers and finding people who are going to run each aspect of the festival.”
Due to the extreme heat in weather, the city is taking extra precautions to make sure everyone is safe at the festival. They are offering free water, fans, and shaded areas to people celebrating at the different events. Even local restaurants and businesses are letting people come in and cool down from the celebration.
“They are welcomed to bring their own water. We don’t have any restrictions on outside coolers or anything," Pfeiffer said. "Definitely I think cold towels help. I seen people bring in wet rags and stuff to just keep cool.”
The city met with their local emergency management officials, fire department and police department to take extra precautions to avoid an incident from happening.
Pfeiffer stills want to encourage people to celebrate and take part in the festival this year even if its extremely hot outside.
“Come out and plan to have a good time!" she said. "Support local business and enjoy the community. A lot of us grew up here and enjoy seeing old faces come back. We get to appreciate this beautiful community we live in.”