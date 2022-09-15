BOONVILLE - Following concerns from the community, the Boonville Police Department will add extra patrols to Main Street to protect early morning joggers.
This new measure comes after attacks against joggers across the country.
Boonville Police Chief Randy Ayers said police patrols will continue in the rest of the city as normal. He says the Boonville Police have not had any safety concerns with their joggers, but community members said they would feel safer with more police presence.
"We have not had any issues with any of our joggers reporting anything that had happened to them," Ayers said.
While extra police patrol will help watch over runners in the dark, Ayers said it's still important to be paying attention to your surroundings during a run.
"Most of the time you're running with headphones or listening to music and you're not really aware of what's going on," Ayers said. "You're just kind of into your running. So we just say: be vigilant, look around, know your surroundings."