BOONVILLE- UPDATE: Boonville Police Department has safely located James Connor Green via a comment on their Facebook page.
The Boonville Police Department was looking for a man who went missing Wednesday.
Police say 27-year-old James Connor Green was last seen after being transported to the Missouri Psychiatric Center in Columbia for medical treatment. He later left the facility and has not been seen or heard from since.
Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver told KOMU they believe he arrived back to Boonville, but "at this time have no idea where he might be."