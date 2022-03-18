BOONVILLE - Boonville Police said it found homemade explosives inside a Boonville resident's house after receiving a call that he had a badly bleeding cut on his hand.
Boonville Police, Boonville Fire and Cooper County EMS responded to the call on Thursday morning in the 900 block of Ravenel Street.
Police said 43-year-old Ryan Brooks was badly bleeding on his hand and suffered a serious injury to his abdomen. Brooks claimed at the scene that the cut was caused by a “firecracker” which he made himself.
After Brooks was transferred to a hospital, police investigated Brook's residence. Police said they found home precursor chemicals and other paraphernalia used in the making of improvised explosive devices, as well as methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia.
Boonville Police said it believes Brooks was in the process of building a homemade explosive but accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device inside the basement of the house during the process.
At this time, Brooks has not been formally arrested or charged.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.