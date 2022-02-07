BOONVILLE − The Boonville Police Department is warning residents of a spoofing scam where callers claim to be from Amazon.
Boonville Police posted on Facebook Monday and said the department has received several reports of the telephone scam.
The department said the spoofers are inquiring about an order, although those receiving the call have not made any orders with Amazon. One of the calls came from 660-537-8795, police said.
The Boonville Police Department encourages residents to hang up if they receive the call.