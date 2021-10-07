BOONVILLE- The Boonville Police Department is looking for a man who went missing Wednesday.
Police say 27-year-old James Connor Green was last seen after being transported to the Missouri Psychiatric Center in Columbia for medical treatment. He later left the facility and has not been seen or heard from since.
Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver told KOMU they believe he arrived back to Boonville, but "at this time have no idea where he might be."
According to the police department, he weighs 245 pounds, has brown hair and wears glasses.
Boonville Police are asking people to keep a lookout for Green and to call and report if you have seen him since Wednesday. Contact the Boonville Police Department at 600-882-2727.