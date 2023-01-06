Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery

BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department.
The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said.
Police say current information suggests the gunman did not act alone and there may be at least two accomplices.
Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and may have acted with at least two other accomplices.
The suspect left the scene in dark-colored, large SUV with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Boonville police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Joe Pangburn at 660-882-2727 or joe.pangburn@boonvillepd.org.