BOONVILLE − Two Boonville residents were arrested Thursday for allegedly providing drugs that led to an opioid overdose.
Boonville Police arrested Gary McCormick, 54, and Tamara Simmons, 59. Both were charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.
Police said McCormick and Simmons allegedly provided drugs to another Boonville man, who then used the drugs and soon afterward died from an opioid overdose.
McCormick and Simmons were transported to the Cooper County Jail where they were held on arrest warrants for the charges.