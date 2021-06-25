BOONVILLE — Since 1989, Boonville has hosted its annual Heritage Days festival, and this year's celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the Little Ms. and Little Mr. pageant.

But you still have time to join in on the 31st annual Heritage Days festival.

The festival, put on by the Boonville Chamber of Commerce, runs through Saturday. Nearly 30 events, including a parade, a carnival, a quilt show, a car show and beer garden, are all apart of this year's festival.

Download PDF Boonville Heritage Days events

The festival, voted as one of the "Best Festival in Central Missouri," will be held in downtown Boonville.

For more information on this year's events visit the Boonville Area of Commerce website.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter. I'm a current junior at the University of Missouri, studying Convergence Journalism - Emerging Media. Reach me at awf3cq@umsystem.edu, or on Twitter @afull_ton.

Recommended for you