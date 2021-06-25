Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY... At 444 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Columbia. This includes the following State Parks... Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 125 and 128. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN AUDRAIN, BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES... At 634 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Columbia, Mexico, Centralia, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, Rocheport, Murry, Midway, Harrisburg, Kingdom City, Vandiver, Hatton and Thompson. This includes the following State Parks... Finger Lakes State Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 124...and between exits 131 and 144. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN BOONE, CENTRAL CALLAWAY, NORTHERN COLE AND NORTHEASTERN MONITEAU COUNTIES... At 636 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Columbia, Fulton, Ashland, Columbia Regional Airport, New Bloomfield, Jamestown, Easley, Marion, Kingdom City, Hartsburg, Lupus, McBaine, Guthrie, Carrington, Wilton, Sandy Hook and Kliever. This includes the following State Parks... Rock Bridge State Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 148. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri... Hinkson Creek at Columbia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration until early Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Hinkson Creek at Columbia. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 20.7 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 22.2 feet late this morning. It will fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 21.9 feet, Base of the fence at the power substation just off the right bank downstream of the old Providence Road bridge begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.4 feet on 04/30/2009. && Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Hinkson Creek Columbia 15.0 20.7 Fri 5 am 13.1 MSG MSG MSG MSG &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL, Calhoun IL, Greene IL, Jersey IL, Macoupin IL, Madison IL, Montgomery IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall are expected today and tonight. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&