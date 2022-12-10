COLUMBIA — The Border Showdown returned to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The latest edition of the rivalry produced the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since the pandemic began.
Gates open at 2:45 p.m., but students began arriving much earlier in order to be on the front lines of "The Zou" student section.
An unofficial student fan group, known as The Antlers, arrived at 6 a.m. Friday, staying the night at Mizzou Arena to ensure they would be first in line.
"The Athletic Director was gracious enough to let us sleep inside [Mizzou Arena]," said Jade Warmerodt, a member of the Antlers.
More students began arriving throughout the day Saturday, waiting outside with chairs, blankets, and extra layers to keep them warm for several hours.
Mizzou Athletics anticipated rain, so they brought out several tents for the fans to take cover. In addition, Assistant Athletic Director Tony Daniel brought 250 doughnuts to the fans to keep them energized.
For many, waiting in the line for the Missouri-Kansas game was the first time they experienced "tenting" prior to a sporting event, a tradition common in order for students to receive tickets at schools such as Duke and Gonzaga.
"It means a lot to me. Especially because I am a freshman, so it is definitely pretty cool," said Carson Geaovece, a member of the Antlers.
Anticipating a large demand for the storied rivalry, the athletics department created a system allowing students to earn points for attending non-conference Men's and Women's basketball games. On Monday, fans were placed in to tiers to receive priority for the ability to claim tickets to Saturday's game based on how many points they had earned.
The athletics department saw the initiative as largely successful with student attendance at Men's basketball games increasing 121 percent over the previous season, according to a press release from the beginning of December.
Noticing that students would scan their tickets to get the points and leave, Mizzou Athletics also began providing an additional point to those who stayed the entire match.
Student tickets for the Kansas match ran out within hours of being released. Fans said some of their friends could not make it with them because they did not act fast enough.
"There are a few that are really struggling. They are on Facebook trying to buy people's tickets off them for like way over the price," said MU student Paitlyn Harmon.
At the end of it all, Mizzou Arena was electric for the 90 minutes that gates were open prior to first tip.
"You cannot replicate the energy of a full Faurot Field or Mizzou Arena," Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said in a release. "That feeling impacts games and these increases are a testament to the dedication of our fans and supporters, the hard work and innovation of our athletics staff and the trust and participation of our teams."