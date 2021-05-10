AUDRAIN COUNTY - A 12-year-old boy faces serious injuries after his bicycle crashed into a truck on Saturday around 3:18 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 12-year-old boy was riding his bike west at the intersection of Walnut and Sixth Streets in Laddonia, when it struck into the left side of a Chevrolet Silverado.
The boy was transported by EMS to Noble Health Audrain Hospital for his injuries.
The mother of the child said in a Facebook message to KOMU 8 that the child's guardian angel was riding with him that day.
"He was blessed to walk away with minimal injuries, some scrapes, bruises, and soreness with no hospital admittance. He and his friends that he was riding bikes with, were reminded of a very valuable lesson of being aware of their surroundings, and even though on bikes must still abide by the rules of the road even in a very small town," Amanda Fischer said.
Fischer said she wanted to thank thank everyone that was involved in with his care.
The crash report says the truck was able to be driven from the scene. It did not say if the 21-year-old truck driver faced injuries. Fischer said the driver was shaken up but sustained no injuries.