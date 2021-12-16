COLUMBIA - The Boy Scouts of America received the Lincoln Building on the MidwayUSA campus for office space, program space and an activity center Wednesday.
In 2020, during a board meeting for the Boy Scouts of America and the Great Rivers Council, the co-founders of MidwayUSA, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced the donation of the 13,000 square foot building to the scouting organization.
MidwayUSA's Customer Support operations moved out of the building to the company's new distribution center.
Plans are to move the Council office and Scout Shop to the Lincoln Building on the MidwayUSA campus and utilize the open space for programs and activities.
The Council said it envisions the opportunity to create a program center for youth that could include a climbing wall, invention lab, and other activities.
“The Great Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America is excited to receive this transformative gift,” Scout Executive John Fabsits said. “We are elated Larry and Brenda Potterfield considered the mission, programs, and activities of the BSA when contemplating who should benefit from this donation. This contribution not only works into our strategic plan but allows us to expand our vision for the future in ways we did not consider possible.”