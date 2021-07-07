COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts were recognized by the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Missouri Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, after saving a woman who had been swimming in floodwaters.
Today, Scouts Dominic Viet and Joseph Diener were recognized with the @Columbia_Fire Citizen Heroism Award, the @ColumbiaPD Lifesaving Award, & the @MoPublicSafety Lifesaving Award for their quick response and rescue. Grateful for their skills & training to always #BePrepared. https://t.co/XADbL8QdqO pic.twitter.com/o7XfV9mZud— Brian Treece (@BNTreece) July 7, 2021
In recognition of their bravery, CFD honored Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet with a "Citizen Heroism Award." CPD honored the two with the "Lifesaving Ribbon" and the Department of Public Safety gave the scouts a "Lifesaving Award." Mayor Brian Treece was also in attendance at the honor ceremony.
Diener, 16, and Viet, 15, were riding their bikes in Columbia on June 25, following a storm, when they heard a woman screaming for help.
Both boys had noticed the woman earlier as she swam with a friend at Jay Dix Station, where deep floodwaters from Hinkson Creek had engulfed an entire basketball court and nearly submerged its hoops.
“I did not even think about it, I jumped in the water. I knew her life was at risk and I knew what to do, so I did not think twice and jumped," Diener said. “While Dominic was taking off her shoes, I got inside the water.”
Diener said that he was wearing crocs, so he did not care about ruining or losing his shoes.
“We told her to grab our shoulders and we were able to get her out of the water," Diener said. “She started coughing water, I thought she coughed for a couple of minutes, but the fire department said it was way longer than that.”
Columbia's Assistant Fire Chief was really impressed with the boys.
“When we got there the woman was in bad shape, I think she was there but about 10 minutes," Brad Frazier said. “What they did is really amazing, they saved a life that day.”
Columbia had a lot of flooding on June 25, and it was a dangerous situation for anyone, including the fire department.
“Any training they received from the Boy Scouts or swimming paid off,” Frazier said.
Both families feel very proud of their children, but they were also scared for their kids.
Monica Viet, Dominic’s mom, was looking for him when she saw the ambulance, which made her nervous. Diener’s dad could not believe what his son did when they told him.
“He told me by phone, and at first, I did not believe him,“ Jeremy Diener said. “He was at a friend’s house when he told me, and when I went to pick him up, both boys explained what happened."
Both Diener and Viet have seen a change in the community. Both children believe their bravery will help the Boy Scouts with their reputation.
“In the past there was some bad stuff about the Boy Scouts, hopefully this situation will change people’s minds," Diener said.