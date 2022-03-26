COLUMBIA - A boy was seriously injured in a shooting near Highway 63 and Paris Road in Columbia early Saturday morning.
According to a release from Columbia Police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area at around 12:05 a.m.
Officers found the victim, a male juvenile, who had been shot.
The boy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No information on a suspect was immediately available.
An investigation by the Department's Criminal Records Division is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.