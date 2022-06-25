JEFFERSON CITY - The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City is set to open a new West Side Club site in August.
The new site will be located at 1123 Charm Villa Drive, across the street from the Westview Heights Subdivision and within two miles of both Lawson and Pioneer Trail Elementary Schools.
The facility will also be able to serve 100 additional children and expand their food program to provide hot dinner every day.
The cost of the renovations are estimated to be around $1.2 million and the site is estimated to cost over $500,000 annually to operate.