COLUMBIA - A former Columbia Public Schools student who was shot and killed last week will be honored Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil.
Dennis Darks will be honored at 6 p.m. with vigil at the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia. It is a closed vigil for friends, family and CPS students.
Darks, also known as DC, was shot and killed early Friday morning while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on Santa Barbara Drive in Boone County. He was transported in a private vehicle to Woman and Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests or charges have been made in relation to his death.