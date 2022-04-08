COLUMBIA - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and the Day Dreams Foundation will host a free event on Saturday to offer a youth equipment drive and family resource fair.
A press release said the event will be open to families of the Boys & Girls Clubs from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and the public from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia facility at 1200 N Seventh Street.
A “Play It Forward” Youth Equipment Drive will start the day at 9 a.m. and be offered until 12 p.m. Those who attend are invited to donate gently-used sports/dance/activity equipment, clothing and gear.
Throughout the day, families from the Boys & Girls Club and Day Dreams Foundation will be invited to shop for free and attend the Family Resource Fair.
All items will be available on a “pay as you can” basis with donations benefitting Day Dreams Foundation’s scholarship fund.
According to the release, MU Greek Week volunteers will be on site to run carnival-style games for kids during the event.