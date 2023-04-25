COLUMBIA - Brave Counseling and Psychiatry held a ribbon cutting Tuesday officially opening its new location.
This is the first time the practice has their own place to call home.
Elizabeth Hocker, co-owner of Brave, said Tuesday's celebration is not just about the building, which is located at 401 West Blvd.
"A building is just brick and mortar," Hocker said. "It's really not about the location we are celebrating in terms of the ribbon cutting it's really more about reinvigorating our team coming back together in person and being appreciative of the clients we have had the opportunity to serve."
Brave's mission is to offer a lot of different services like medication management for mental health, ADHD coaching and counseling services. The practice is open to people from all walks of life.
"We are really all about diversity and multicultural issues and here in Missouri, that is something that is kind of hard to find," Seth Showalter, a clinical supervisor and therapists at Brave, said.
Recently, Brave has focused more on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, given the recent regulation on gender-affirming care in Missouri.
The practice is offering free support groups for the LGBTQIA+ community specifically focused on trans and gay issues. This service is completely free to people 18 and older.
Showalter said this support group is, "For people to come and process what they are currently going through and be able to learn how they can actually advocate for people who are really struggling right now."
Brave encourages parents and allies to come use this resource too.