COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Board of Education members met at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a return to learning in the classroom.
The board voted 5-2 for elementary and pre-k students to return in-person four days a week and a hybrid option for secondary students, beginning Jan. 19.
The hybrid option will split secondary students into two groups, based on last name. It does not break down completely equal, Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman noted.
Group one students will return in-person Mondays and Tuesdays, while group two students will return in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will continue to be a work day for all students and staff.
Each (secondary) group will Zoom into their class on the days they aren’t in-seat. Dr. Stiepleman said they will not stay on Zoom the whole class, but they will have assignments individually.
Buses will run all four days of in-person instruction. Nutrition services will not be able to deliver meals, Dr. Stiepleman said, because they will be working in their buildings.
Board members David Seamon and Dr. Della Streaty-Wilhoit voted no on the new motion, which was introduced by board member Blake Willoughby.
Dr. Wilhout did announce that she changed her position from supporting virtual learning, to now supporting students be able to attend in-person learning again.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution on the administration of vaccines to school personnel.
This supports the priority designation of school personnel for vaccination as part of the vaccination group 1B.
ORIGINAL- All students are scheduled to go back Tuesday, Jan. 19, but board members could vote for a hybrid or totally remote delivery option.
"We have spent many months planning for the eventuality of our return to in-person learning and so we have a very comprehensive plan in place," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 News.
Students have gone back and forth between learning from the classroom and home as the COVID-19 situation in the district and city has evolved during the school year.