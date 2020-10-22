COLUMBIA- It was announced Thursday at the Columbia Public Schools work session that Dr. Peter Stiepleman is set to retire on June 30, 2021.
He has spent 16 years in the district as a teacher, principal and superintendent.
He succeeded Chris Belcher in 2014, who had been CPS Superintendent since 2009.
In his resignation letter, Stiepleman said he informed the board two years ago that his eldest son would graduate high school in 2021.
"I shared how he had joined me at West Boulevard as a kindergartner and that it was my plan to graduate with him- how we'd walk off the stage together as graduates of the Columbia Public Schools. And that's what we will do," Stiepleman said.
Stiepleman said since he has rarely taken a sick day in his 16 years, he is 'eligible to receive about $50,000.'
He said he'll be donating that $50,000 to three areas of the district.
- To the nature school: Every fifth grader in Boone County will get to attend a full accessible place-based learning center.
- To the CPS Japan Connection trip: Stiepleman will contribute financially to future collaborations with CPS' sister city in Hakusan, Japan; so regardless of financial constraints, any child can be eligible to go.
- To the COMOEd Future Teacher Program: Stiepleman will contribute to the program that establishes a 'pipeline of locally educated, highly effective, culturally competent future teachers'
Current Board President Helen Wade said CPS is fortunate to have had a superintendent of Dr. Stiepleman's caliber.
"He has made a lasting impact on our school district. His donation announcement exemplifies the type of person he is, the character with which he leads, and the legacy he's creating for the world around Achievement, Enrichment and Opportunity to continue."
The Board of Education also released a statement regarding Stiepleman's retirement.
"We appreciate that Dr. Stiepleman chose to make his retirement plans public so early in the school year so that the Board of Education has ample time to find qualified candidates before many begin accepting positions in other districts."
Former CPS Board President Jan Mees worked with Stiepleman from 2007 to 2019.
"When I was serving as board president in 2017, Dr. Stiepleman took me into his confidence and told me he would be retiring as our superintendent the same year his eldest on graduated from Hickman High School. That time is upon us now, and his announcement today confirms what he had told me in confidence some years ago."
Dr. Stiepleman recorded a video message announcing his retirement. You can watch it here.