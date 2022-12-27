COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
This offer will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, via Lyft.
"Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to continue to sponsor Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate New Year's Eve responsibly by planning ahead for a safe ride home,” Scott Johnson, executive vice [resident of Breakthru Beverage Missouri, said in a press release.
According to the press release, Missourians can access a free ride home (up to $30) using ride code: BBGMONYE2022.