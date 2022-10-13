COLUMBIA — In Laura Denzel's kitchen, there's just about every kind of cookie cutter you can imagine.
"It's very relaxing to me to come home and make and decorate cookies," Denzel said.
As the owner of Ginny & Coal Cookie Co., Denzel said her oven always seems to be hot and she's always decorating something. But this month, she's using more of her pink frosting to raise awareness for breast cancer. She's selling pink ribbon cookies with profits in part going to MU Heath Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia.
"It just feels good to help," Denzel said. "Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to cancer."
Three years ago, Denzel was diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer.
"I could not believe it was real," Denzel said. "I was brushing my teeth one night, thought I felt a lump and called my doctor the next day."
Denzel was only 34 when she was diagnosed. Dr. Megha Garg, a diagnostic radiologist at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, recommends anyone over the age of 40 get screened for breast cancer once a year. For those younger, she recommends doing regular self exams. She says early detection saves lives.
"Chances of cure is much higher," Garg said. "We want to catch the cancer when it is not big enough where you can feel it."
Across the U.S., the pandemic stopped a lot of screenings. The National Cancer Institute says more than 9 million screenings in 2020 that should have happened, didn't happen. Garg said nerves around getting a screening are normal, but it's better to just get checked out.
"It’s okay to be anxious, it’s okay to be worried, but we are there to help you,” Garg said. "It’s okay to feel all that but do come in check out because if it something you are feeling you want to get it checked out earlier than later.”
Denzel said in her experience, every day matters and she survived in part because her cancer was found early.
“It was caught very early, cause it probably wouldn’t have been caught until later stages once that tumor had grown maybe even 40 when I got my first mammogram," Denzel said.
This month, Denzel said 10% of all normal sales and a third of all ribbon cookie sales at Ginny & Coal Cookie Co. will go to Ellis Fischel. If you would like to buy cookies, visit the cookie company's Facebook page.