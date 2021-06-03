COLUMBIA − Brian Rehg will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become interim principal at Alpha Hart Elementary, according to a news release from the district.
Rehg will start as interim principal in the 2021-2022 school year and will take over for current principal De'Vion Moore. Moore will become assistant superintendent for elementary education.
Rehg currently serves as the assistant principal at Parkade Elementary School. He previously spent 10 years as a first, second and fourth grade teacher.
Rehg will be no stranger to some parents and students. The Board approved an attendance area change for Parkade last month. Approximately 100 students will transition from Parkade to Alpha Hart.
“We’re excited to have Brian Rehg as part of the Alpha Hart Lewis community and to be a part of the transition of many Parkade families to their new school this fall. He will be a great part of their school-community and will do an outstanding job,” Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said in the release.