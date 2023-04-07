BOONE COUNTY- The Bonne Femme Creek Bridge will be closed starting Monday, April 10 until August 4, according to MoDOT. The bridge is located on Missouri Route 163 and about a mile west of U.S. 63.
While there have been weight and speed restrictions on the bridge, it is still in need of structural repair. The 65-year-old bridge will be replaced with a new structure that will remove the restrictions and meet current standards.
While the bridge is closed, drivers will have to take a detour through Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road), Nifong Boulevard and U.S. 63.
This detour will impact the customers of Strawberry Hills Farm, a garden center close to the bridge. Owner Steven Sapp says communication will be key with this closure.
"I think it's gonna be it's more of the communication challenges, that's gonna be the hardest thing," Sapp says. "It's just communicating how to get here, but I think in the end, everybody's gonna figure it out."
Sapp says there was no communication from MoDOT about the closure, and he had to find out on his own when one of the trucks was driving by.
"We knew that it was probably going to happen sometime this year, but weren't exactly aware of when it would happen. It was a little bit hard because there wasn't any communication from MoDOT," Sapp says. "We've reached out to MoDOT and the county, and we've been working with them to know the best steps to take going forward."
Since finding out, the staff at Strawberry Hills have been putting together a plan to warn customers of the detour. They have spread the word to customers who come in and are putting together social media posts to let everyone know and a map to show the new route.
"We'll be getting the word out this weekend that it will be starting on Monday." Sapp says.
Sapp says there is a quicker detour than the one MoDOT is suggesting, but they cannot suggest it because it is not a state highway.
"There's actually a fairly easy gravel road detour, MoDOT will not detour traffic on a non-state highway," Sapp says. "But, we're going to be putting up signs ourselves to try to get people here on a county road."
Sapp thinks this closure will not slow down business, just add a few more steps to their day.
"We'll spend a lot more time on the phone, a lot more time answering emails as far as how to get here but it's going to be relatively easy once people figure it out and know that we're open regardless." Sapp says.
Customers Shanel Leighty and Martha Wilkerson were not aware of the closure until they saw a sign coming into Strawberry Hills, but say it will not impact their shopping.
"I would [come back] because I love what they have here and what they can offer so I would come back during the closure." Wilkerson said.