GASCONADE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Route B bridge over Dry Fork Creek starting Monday, Feb. 27.
The bridge, located just two miles south of Route 28, will be closed for the duration of the project. Construction is projected to finish early summer, weather permitting.
Bridge Closure🚨Weather permitting. Starting Monday, February 27.Gasconade County, MORoute B Bridge over Dry Fork Creek.Bridge deck Replacement. This project is expected to be completed by the early summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/00vSsKmW4s— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 23, 2023
Throughout the project, drivers in the area are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs and avoid any distractions.