GASCONADE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Route B bridge over Dry Fork Creek starting Monday, Feb. 27.

The bridge, located just two miles south of Route 28, will be closed for the duration of the project. Construction is projected to finish early summer, weather permitting.

Throughout the project, drivers in the area are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs and avoid any distractions.

