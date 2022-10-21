CALLAWAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair a joint on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek in Callaway County, per a press release.
The repair work will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Crews will close one westbound lane through Wednesday morning, Oct. 26.
Message boards will be in place to warn motorists in advance of the closure. Traffic delays are possible in the work zone.
MoDOT states that they appreciate the patience of drivers and advises them to watch out for workers and utilize zipper merging if driving on the interstate during the work period.