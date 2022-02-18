JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing the deck of the Gasconade River bridge on Route 89 starting next week.
A press release said the repairs, which will occur south of Linn, is scheduled to begin preparation work on Monday, Feb. 28. The project will close the road for up to four months, with official work starting the following Monday on March 7.
Boat traffic on the Gasconade River will be also be limited under the bridge during construction.
The bridge is one of four that are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program. According to a press release, the program will aim to repair or entirely replace 250 bridges across the state.
The repairs are weather permitting and dates of closures are subject to shift.
For more information about transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit their website.