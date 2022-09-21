CALLAWAY COUNTY - A project on U.S. Highway 63 between Columbia and Jefferson City will require closure of an interchange ramp north of Jefferson City later this week.
Starting on Wednesday, the westbound U.S. Highway 54 exit ramp to northbound Highway 63 will be closed for approximately two weeks.
This closure is necessary to safely complete rehabilitation northbound Highway 63 bridge over Oilwell Road, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Drivers will be detoured west on Highway 54 and are encouraged to use the Route W interchange to turn around and head north back to the Highway 63 interchange.
Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
The release says this work is part of a project to improve the driving surface and complete bridge rehabilitation work along Highway 63 from Route B in Boone County to Highway 54 north of Jefferson City.
A contractor working for MoDOT will also update guardrail and make improvements to several bridges.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.