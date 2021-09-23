BOONE COUNTY − Ongoing rehabilitation of the Perche Creek bridges along Interstate 70 in Boone County will impact eastbound traffic this weekend.
Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will close one eastbound lane of the bridge, located west of Columbia, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The eastbound entrance ramp from U.S. Route 40 at Midway I-70 will also be closed during construction. Motorists that want to travel eastbound on I-70 from Midway will be detoured to the Routes J/O exit to the west.
MoDOT says significant delays and backups are likely to happen but want motorists to find alternate routes whenever it is possible.
“We know that the closing of one lane of the interstate and the entrance ramp will greatly impact eastbound traffic, especially with the Roots ‘N Blues Festival in Columbia this weekend," MoDOT Area Engineer Kirsten Munck said in a statement. “These closures are necessary for the safety of travelers on the road and workers on and under the bridge. We appreciate the patience of motorists and area residents while work takes place.”